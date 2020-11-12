Work for realising ideals of Abul Kalam, says Naidu

‘Ensuring rights of minorities is the need of the hour’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a statement, Mr. Naidu said Abul Kalam, along with the makers of the Constitution, had dreamt of a society that would not discriminate against or suppress the minorities in the country.

“But in Andhra Pradesh, everything is going contrary to his ideals. Attacks on minorities and their illegal detention implication in false cases are being witnessed in the State,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Calling upon the people to shed narrow differences and work for achieving the ideals of equality and fraternity that Abul Kalam and other freedom fighters stood for, the TDP chief said every body should rededicate themselves to the cause of ensuring the rights of the minorities.

“Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Education Minister, had made outstanding contributions to the fields of literature and education, Mr. Naidu said.

During the freedom struggle, Abul Kalam had opposed fundamentalism and advocated the significance of secularism, the TDP leader said.