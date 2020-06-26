Work apace on Polavaram projectas migrant workers begin to return

A view of the spillway at the Polavaram project site.

Water can be released from spillway by June next, says top MEIL official

The bridge casting of the Polavaram multi-purpose project has been initiated and installation of crest gates will begin by November. Water can be released from the spillway by June next, and the entire project will be completed by December 2021, according to a top official.

Speaking to The Hindu, General Manager of Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) A. Satish Babu said the company would continue the work even during rainy season and be able to meet the target within the stipulated time.

“We can release and divert water from the spillway by June next, and the entire project will be completed by December 2021. We will begin erecting crest gates soon after the rainy season, say by November,” Mr. Satish Babu said.

The floodwater from upstream was a major challenge at the construction site, but the company could overcome it by pumping out water using high-capacity motors, he said.

The issues concerning the migrant workers, who had left for their respective places in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, have been fixed, according to the company sources. “Workers have been arriving by buses at the project site every day since the last few days,” the sources said.

“Right now, there are about 2,550 workers at the dam site. Another 500 are on their way, and they will reach the site soon. We have no issues with the workers at all. Work on the project is in full swing,” Mr. Satish Babu said.

CM sets deadline

Incidentally, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the project’s progress on June 25 and set December 2021 as the deadline for its completion.

The project in West Godavari district is being viewed as a lifeline for the State, as it is expected to irrigate over 2.91 hectares of agricultural land and generate 960 MW power. Besides, it will help promote the industry ecosystem.

Initially conceived in 1946-47, the project had witnessed many upheavals. There was some progress post bifurcation of the State. And now, it is expected to be completed by next year.