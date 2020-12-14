Work apace on Polavaram project: SE

Tight security in place for Chief Minister’s visit today

Work on construction of the Polavaram project is going on as per schedule and 41% of the works has so far been completed, according to project Superintendent Engineer M. Nagireddy.

“Head works, girder lifting, spillway bridge, upper coffer dam, concrete work, twin tunnel, and pumping out water from spill channel are under way at the site,” Mr. Nagireddy said.

“About 76% of the head works have been completed,” he said.

Stating that Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is executing the project works, Mr. Nagireddy said, “In the spillway, 2,17,443 cubic metres of concrete works have been done so far. Work on 192 girders has been completed and pillars have been constructed up to 52 metres height. About 620 metres of slab works on the pillars have been completed and shuttering works are under progress.”

Of the 48 trunion beams, 30 were completed and arrangements were being made to fix gates at the completed beams. During the lockdown period, about 1 lakh cubic metres of concrete works were taken up, he said.

Due to heavy floods in the Godavari this year, works were effected to some extent. However, 10,64,417 cubic metres of sand excavation was taken up, Mr. Nagireddy said.

“About 4 tmcft water is stagnated in the spillway, of which 2 tmcft is pumped out by arranging 70 motors. The remaining water will be pumped out by this month end,” he said.

A 100-foot-high statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy would be installed on the G-Hill, he said. Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Green and Beautification Corporation visited the 12-acre hill. A park and landscape would be developed around the statue, Mr. Nagireddy added.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said tight security was in place for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Polavaram on Monday.