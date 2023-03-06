‘’Women’s welfare is top priority for State government’‘

March 06, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront in taking up various initiatives for the empowerment and welfare of women in the State, says Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to women in the State and almost all major welfare programmes are designed towards the empowerment and security of women and girl child,’‘ she tells The Hindu ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8. She is the senior most IAS officer in the CMO and the first woman to hold the post in the State.

G. Jaya Lakshmi, Principal Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare, says, “The State government has extended a total benefit of ₹12,758 crore to more than 78.74 beneficiaries under YSR Asara for women Self-Help Group members since 2019. As part of the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, more than one crore members benefited in the last four years. The government has been paying the interest for those who return the principal loan amount within the scheduled time under this scheme.”

Many women from SC, ST, BC and Minorities benefited from YSR Cheyuta as government provided ₹18,750 to each beneficiary annually. Benefits have been extended to women from the Kapu community under YSR Kapu Nestam and under YSR EBC Nestam to the women from Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other communities, she explains.

Security

“The government has brought the AP Disha Bill 2019, mandating the police department to investigate crimes against women within two weeks. It has established 18 Disha police stations, appointed 18 public prosecutors, recruited Mahila Police, appointed Mahila Police Mitras and made Disha app available for emergencies. So far, more than 1.16 crore people have downloaded the app. Eighteen Disha control rooms, 163 mobile patrolling vehicles and 900 two-wheelers have been arranged to provide emergency services within four to five minutes of getting a request for help,” says Taneti Vanitha, Home Minister.

Providing sanitary napkins to the students of welfare hostels, YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa benefits, and the YSR Talli Bidda Express scheme are among the other initiatives. The government has registered the lands given under housing schemes in the name of women as another measure of empowerment, say officials.

Political empowerment

“The Chief Minister has made 50% allocation for women in nominated posts and contracts in the State mandatory. Out of the total nominated 1,154 directors, women got 586 posts. Similarly, out of 202 chairpersons of agriculture market committees, at least 102 are women leaders. In the 1,356 political appointments that have been made, 688 women have found place,” says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Adviser and YSRCP General Secretary, highlighting the government’s focus on women’s empowerment.