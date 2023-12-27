Women’s volleyball tournament begins at SPMVV

December 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The South Zone Inter-University Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicked off at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus, here on Wednesday, with the State Minister for Sports and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja inaugurating the event. The event is sponsored by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

1,068 participants, including players, coaches, and team managers, representing 89 universities from the six southern states are participating in the five-day event.

Ms. Roja called the event a symbol of women’s empowerment, as women participants came forward to display their prowess in their chosen field of sport. “Despite the various cultures and backgrounds, I can see faces filled with determination and passion for the sport here”, she said. “Sports is not merely about winning or losing, it is an arduous journey filled with challenges, where the triumphs and failures shape us,” she added.

Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi emphasised the need for physical grit and mental fitness for students to achieve their academic tasks. Registrar N. Rajani presided over the inaugural session.

