Women’s union questions Jagan’ssilence over FIR against activists

‘He should lead by change, not remain silent, in Vakapalli rape case’

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has questioned the silence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the FIR filed against human rights activists at two places in the State in the Vakapalli rape case.

Invoking Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against those, who had been supporting the 11 survivors to depose freely before the SC, ST Special Court in Visakhapatnam, was an autocratic behaviour, association all India treasurer S. Punyavathi said at a press conference.

She asked whether the YSRCP government considered tribals human beings, and if the tribal woman survivors of rape had any right to get help for an injustice allegedly committed by one of the State arms.

She said it was ridiculous to brand a set of people as “influencing” the Vakapalli rape survivors to depose falsely against the accused police personnel. She demanded immediate withdrawal of FIRs against the HRF activists in A.P. and Telangana and leaders of other Dalit groups.

At a time when the BJP government at the Centre and its Chief Ministers in States like Uttar Pradesh were silent on Hathras and Unnao cases, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should stand as an example and provide justice to the Vakapalli rape survivors, she opined.

Ms. Punyavathi, who was in Hindupur and Anantapur to participate in the nationwide strike organised by trade unions affiliated to Left parties, said while the district administration was making tall claims about the successful implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a field-level check at Bukkarayasamudram in Anantapur district showed that many did not receive the payslips for the past four years.

“Those working there were still getting between ₹60 and ₹70 a day as against ₹230 a day,” she alleged. The MGNREGS work has turned so unremunerative that men in most villages have stopped going for work and send only women, she said. “If a worker can get between ₹500 and ₹600 a day in Kerala and Tripura, why not in Andhra Pradesh,” she questioned. She said the Centre must increase the number of work days from current 100 to 200.