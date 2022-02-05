Women’s panel to organise campaign against ‘child sexual abuse’

Counselling centres to be set up in all schools and colleges

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission will conduct an year-long campaign against ‘Child Sexual Abuse’ and will train the parents, teachers and children on harassment.

The commission will rope in the line departments concerned in the campaign, and take measures for setting up counselling centres in all government and private schools and colleges in the State, said Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Participating in a virtual meeting on child friendly programme organised by the commission on Friday, she said it was observed that children were maintaining silence on alleged sexual harassment and torture, which was leading to tragedies.

Officials of cybercrime, psychologists, UNICEF and experts, who participated in the meeting, said that parents and teachers should spend some time with the children, move freely with them and observe if they were mentally disturbed.

The women’s commission will conduct counselling sessions in all educational institutions with psychologists, and will educate the girl students on AP Police Seva App, Disha App and Dial 100 and explain the children on the need to break the silence when they are in trouble, said commission secretary Sailaja.

Director R. Suez said the mahila commission would explain on POCSO Act, and share the helpline numbers with the students to prevent atrocities and sexual harassment on children.

Commission Members K. Jayasri and G. Venkata Lakshmi, clinical psychologist Swetha, cybercrime expert N. Sreedhar, psychologists in Acharya Nagarjuna University Jyothi, Vimala and Tejovathi and others participated.