Women’s panel to hold anti-human trafficking awareness programmes

To hold seminars with NGOs, psychologists and cyber crime experts

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission will organise anti-human trafficking awareness programmes in colleges, universities and schools to prevent trafficking and crime against women.

The commission members will explain the modus operandi of traffickers and create awareness among the students on prevention of trafficking and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.

There are several applications, including AP Police Seva App, Disha App, ‘Dial 100’ (Police Control Room), women’s helpline: 181, anti stalking cell: 1091. Disha SoS and other helpline numbers to save women in emergency.

“But, in some cases the victims are not using the helplines and are facing problems. Minor girls are suffering the harassment and torture silently and were resorting to suicides in fear and depression, which is pathetic,” said commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

In many educational institutions, there were no Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs. Some private and corporate institutions were not conducting awareness for students on Disha App, which was launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last year for the safety of women, the chairperson said.

“The Women’s Commission, in association with Mahila Police, Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Club members, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials will conduct a special drive against sexual harassment, trafficking, domestic violence, eve-teasing and cyber bullying,” Ms. Padma said.

Educational institution managements should cooperate the Mahila Police, WD&CW, NGOs and AHT members in conducting awareness drives against trafficking and sexual harassment. The Commission will hold seminars involving psychologists, cyber crime experts, educationists and NGOs, she said.

“The commission members will elucidate some case studies on online frauds, human trafficking, flesh trade and other crimes against women and create awareness among the girls on how to use helplines and protect themselves from traffickers and criminals,” said commission director R. Suez.