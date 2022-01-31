Women’s panel serves notice to school

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged suicide by a minor girl at Bhavanipuram in the city.

The ninth standard girl allegedly leaped from the fifth floor of the apartment, reportedly unable to bear the harassment meted out by her neighbour.

Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, while expressing concern over the alleged sexual harassment by the a realtor and political leader, said steps were being taken to get stringent punishment to the accused, who allegedly tortured the minor girl.

“The Commission on Monday, served notice to the school management where the girl was studying. The accused behaved brutally with the minor and harassed her. The school management has been directed to submit a report in a week on whether counseling was being conducted for girl students on ‘good and bad touch’, ‘sexual harassment’, ‘trafficking’ and ‘harassment at home’ in the institute,” Ms. Padma said.

The Chairperson also sought an explanation on the measures initiated by the Department of School Education in this regard. She stated in a press release that it was mandatory to appoint a counsellor and take steps to increase awareness on child abuse and instill confidence in girls in the related aspects. She suggested that the department take appropriate measures in this regard.