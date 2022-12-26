ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s panel orders inquiry into jilted lover’s ‘attack’ on girl and her family members in Konaseema

December 26, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged attack by a jilter lover on a girl and her mother and sister in Kadiyam mandal in Konaseema district on December 23.

The accused, identified as Dasari Venkatesh, had allegedly attacked them at their residence with a hammer after the girl rejected his wedding proposal.

Commission member K. Jayasri Reddy visited the Government General Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of the injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an official release, Ms. Jayasri said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident, and the police directed to speed up the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US