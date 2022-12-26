  1. EPaper
Women’s panel orders inquiry into jilted lover’s ‘attack’ on girl and her family members in Konaseema

December 26, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged attack by a jilter lover on a girl and her mother and sister in Kadiyam mandal in Konaseema district on December 23.

The accused, identified as Dasari Venkatesh, had allegedly attacked them at their residence with a hammer after the girl rejected his wedding proposal.

Commission member K. Jayasri Reddy visited the Government General Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of the injured.

In an official release, Ms. Jayasri said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident, and the police directed to speed up the investigation.

