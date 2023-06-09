HamberMenu
Women’s panel inquires into alleged sexual harassment of nursing college students in NTR district

Chairperson Vasireddy Padma says the students of the college will be shifted to other institutions, appeals to women to contact over Whatsapp No. 6302 666 254 in case of any harassment

June 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has inquired into the alleged sexual harassment of the students of a private nursing college by the institute’s principal in NTR district.

Expressing concern over the incident, in which the college principal, B. Ravindra Reddy, allegedly raped a student and misbehaved with another student of the college, the Commission Chairperson, Vasireddy Padma, said that necessary counselling would be given to the students.

“Women and students facing sexual harassment, and torture can complain over Sabala Whatsapp No.6302 666 254. The Commission will direct the officials to conduct an inquiry and initiate action,” she said.

Commission member B. Vineetha, who collected the details of the incident from the NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi, told The Hindu on Friday that steps would be taken to shift the nursing students to other colleges.

“In all, 120 students are studying in the nursing college being run by Ravindra Reddy. The Two Town police of the NTR Commissionerate, who are investigating the case, contacted the YSR University of Health Sciences and the AP Nursing Council for cancellation of the recognition to the institute,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime, law and justice

