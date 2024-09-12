GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s panel chief calls for success of ‘Poshan Mah’ programme

The event, attended by various officials including Joint Collector Dr. B. Navya, aims to raise awareness about addressing anemia among women, children and pregnant women

Updated - September 12, 2024 06:40 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Womens Commission Chairperson Gajjela Venkata Lakshmi speaking at the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Mah meet in Kurnool on Thursday.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Gajjela Venkata Lakshmi emphasised the importance of pregnant women availing the take-home ration from Anganwadi centres during the ‘7th Rashtriya Poshan Mah-2024’ awareness programme held at the Collectorate’s Sunayana Auditorium here on Thursday.

The National Commission for Women conducts annual meetings to raise awareness about anemia in women and growth defects in children, highlighting the importance of pregnant women receiving TT injections, feeding infants with breast milk, and ensuring children attend Anganwadi schools.

The discussions also highlighted the efforts to ensure the well-being of children at Anganwadi centres and the enactment of various laws by the State and Central governments to support women, especially in the workplace. The State Women’s Commission members thanked the District Collector for the support provided to the Women’s Commission and the Women’s Child Welfare Department.

B. Navya, Joint Collector, spoke about the ‘Poshan Mah’ programme introduced by the Central government in 2018, emphasising the focus on addressing anemia and growth deficiencies in pregnant women and children. Efforts were outlined to prevent malnutrition by providing nutritious food through midday meals in schools and distributing iron folic acid tablets to women suffering from anemia, particularly in project areas with higher prevalence.

Child Welfare Committee Chairman Zubeida Begum highlighted the persisting health risks associated with child marriages and stressed the importance of delaying marriage to ensure the well-being of pregnant women and newborns, as well as the significance of breast milk and nutritious food provided by Anganwadi centres.

Venkata Lakshmi, an officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department, informed about the upcoming ‘Posha Mahotsavam’ mandated by the State government to prevent anemia and nutritional deficiencies in children and women. The programme will feature various awareness programs at the mandal and district levels.

A total of 1,886 Anganwadi centres in the district serve approximately 40,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers, as well as 1,07,000 children, out of which 45,000 are in preschool. It was also mentioned that pregnant women and lactating mothers would receive a nutrition kit.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

