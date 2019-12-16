Women’s meet on energy conservation today

The Andhra Pradesh government is involving one crore members from the Self-Help Groups (SHG) across the State in the energy efficiency movement in a phased manner for ensuring energy security from the grassroot level.

As a part of it, the government is going to conduct a State-level women’s conference of SHGs in Vijayawada on Monday (December 16), according to a press release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

He stated that the government was keen on increased participation of women in the energy efficiency movement given their commitment to achieving socio-economic objectives.

Accordingly, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy instructed the departments concerned to take the initiative forward.

The Minister stressed the need to educate consumers and spread awareness from village level for reaching the goals.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has voluntarily come forward to take part in this movement as it would benefit every family and overall development of the State.