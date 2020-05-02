Women’s groups clamour for closure of liquor shops

The government’s move to reopen liquor outlets in the State has drawn criticism from several women’s organisations who said that it would not only lead to crowding at the shops but also bring back the menace of alcohol consumption.

The government had earlier announced that liquor shops would be exempted from the lockdown norms and allowed to function in green zones.

Responding to the decision, Naa Vooru-Vizianagaram founder Gummuluru Vishala said that the lockdown had weaned many addicts off consuming alcohol, but now she feared the relaxation would ruin their health.

“In the absence of assured income, addicts will harass family members for money to buy liquor. Besides, the people at the shops hardly follow social distancing, thus compromising their health and putting everyone around them at risk,” she said.

Seconding her, an advocate, Hanumanthu Kavya, urged the government to utilise the lockdown as an opportunity to make the State alcohol-free.

‘Open de-addiction centres’

“The government wanted to achieve the goal in a phased manner. It has already put restriction on sale of alcohol and closed many bars and outlets. Now, it should not reopen the shops,” she added.

Vizianagaram MR Ladies Recreation Club general secretary Pakalapati Ramanamma said that family members would be the victims if liquor shops were allowed to function in green zone areas.

“The government should start de-addiction centres instead of reopening the outlets. People will throng the shops even though the government said only five persons would be allowed at a time,” she added.

Meanwhille, Vizianagaram Excise department is reportedly preparing an action plan for reopening of shops. Anticipating huge demand for liquor, it has planned to put more stocks in those outlets.