Women’s Day slogans must translate into action, says Purandeswari 

March 09, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP national general secretary said it was heart-warming to have slogans raised in favour of women safety, welfare and empowerment, but what was needed was concrete action

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari participating in International Women’s Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has asserted that women were capable of doing any task considered to be the domain of men, but their abilities were being wasted.

“Women face discrimination everywhere. They are sometimes not even allowed to go out due to certain deep-rooted beliefs in society. A collective effort is required to achieve the goals related to women safety and empowerment,” she said while participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations at the residence of NTR district Mahila Morcha general secretary Challa Rama Devi here on March 8 (Wednesday).

Ms. Purandeswari said it was heart-warming to have slogans raised in favour of women safety, welfare and empowerment, but what was needed was concrete action.

“Unfortunately, women are subjected to moral policing and they face multiple other issues. Besides, women and girls have to fight to realise their dreams in these modern times due to male chauvinism that’s so hard to combat,” she said.

It’s sad that discrimination starts at a young age within the confines of home and then it becomes a larger scourge the ‘weaker sex’ had to endure, Ms. Purandeswari said, while saying that the Disha app that was pompously launched by the YSRCP government was of ‘little use’ to the women as attacks were continuing and help was difficult to find.

Mahila Morcha leaders Nirmala Kishore (State president), Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Bommadevara Ratna Kumari and others were present.

