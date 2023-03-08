Every woman should become an inspiration: Poonam Malakondaiah

March 08, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah has said that every woman should become an inspiration to society.

Ms. Malakondaiah took part in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the State Bank of India at its Zonal Office, Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that women were more empowered now compared to the situation 30-40 years ago. She said women were at the forefront in several aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Malakondaiah, along with SBI Deputy General Manager K. Rangarajan, gave away prizes to SBI women employees who won cultural and sports competitions.

2K run

Several government and private organisations across the district also celebrated International Women’s Day.

A 2K run was organised by Birthright by Rainbow Hospital on BRTS Road to mark the occasion. NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao flagged off the run and several women and children took part in the run.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has organised a ‘Pink Rally’ on M.G. Road.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar flagged off the cycling and walking rally that started at Eat Street and ended at Raghavaiah Park. Girl students from various municipal schools took part in the rally.

Krishna and NTR district ZPTCs, MPPs, Machilipatnam corporators and others took part in the women’s day celebrations organised at the Zilla Parishad office at Machilipatnam.

ZP chairperson Uppala Harika said that many key positions in the district were held by women. She said 53% of the volunteers were women and there were over 879 women elected representatives in the district.

Maris Stella College highlighted the persistent issues such as gender inequality, violence against women and others being faced by women at a programme held on the college premises.

Students of the college made powerpoint presentations on the women’s day theme ‘DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee led by its president Gidugu Rurdraraju celebrated women’s day at Andhra Ratna Bhavan. AP Congress working president Sunkara Padmasri said that women played a key role in the nation’s development but unfortunately women continue to face several issues in society.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam employees along with executive officer D. Bramaramba celebrated women’s day at the temple.

Andhra Pradesh wing of Telangana’s Bharatiya Rastra Samiti (BRS) felicitated Amrita Hastam (NGO) Chairman Dara Karuna Sri Kuchipudi dancer Chandana and others during the women’s day celebrations held in the city.