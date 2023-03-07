HamberMenu
Women’s day celebrated at Police Headquarters

March 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that the State police department is giving utmost importance to women’s safety and it has introduced several initiatives.

Mr. Reddy along with officers and staff of the Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri took part in the International Women’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy said the State police were always a touch away for women through the Disha mobile app. He said the app had the most advanced safety feature SOS and so far 1.11 crore women have registered on the app.

He said women constables in the State were playing an important role in solving sensitive cases related to women. Women constable and other staff also played a major role in taking the Disha app to the public.

He said with the availability of Mahila Police, more incidents of harassment and others against women were being taken to the notice of police stations and necessary steps were being taken.

ADGP (L&O) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, CID ADGP N. Sanjay, DIG B. Rajakumari, DIG (Technical Services) Lakshmi and others were present.

