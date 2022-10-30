Women’s Commission warns against abusive online posts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has expressed anger over the insulting comments being posted against women on some social media platforms.

In a representation, Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked the Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to maintain a vigil on cyber offenders, who were posting objectionable remarks against women and harassing them. Ms. Padma said on Saturday that stern action would be taken against the accused as per law.