Women’s Commission takes suo motu cognisance of suicide bid by a woman at CM’s Camp Office

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the attempted suicide by a woman, Rajulapudi Arudra, at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district a couple of days ago.

The woman, who came to the Camp Office along with her ailing daughter, reportedly cut her wrist with a blade as she was not allowed to meet the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Arudra alleged that two police constables had been obstructing her from selling her property at Annavaram village in Kakinada district, and harassing her. She had lodged complaints with the District Collector and the SP but to no avail, she alleged.

The Commission on Friday directed the officers concerned to inquire into the allegations and initiate action to render justice to the victim as per the law, said Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.