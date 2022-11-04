Women’s Commission takes suo motu cognisance of suicide bid by a woman at CM’s Camp Office

Chairperson directs officers of Kakinada district to probe the allegations made by the woman

Rajulapudi Srinivas
November 04, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the attempted suicide by a woman, Rajulapudi Arudra, at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district a couple of days ago.

The woman, who came to the Camp Office along with her ailing daughter, reportedly cut her wrist with a blade as she was not allowed to meet the Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Arudra alleged that two police constables had been obstructing her from selling her property at Annavaram village in Kakinada district, and harassing her. She had lodged complaints with the District Collector and the SP but to no avail, she alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Commission on Friday directed the officers concerned to inquire into the allegations and initiate action to render justice to the victim as per the law, said Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app