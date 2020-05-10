Women’s Commission chief hails liquor policy

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Sunday welcomed the GO 133 envisaging a 13 % slash in the number of liquor shops in the State.

In a statement, Ms. Padma said this is an addition to the 20% reduction implemented in the past and called it “a right step towards total prohibition”.

She said immediately after coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the process of liquor control by cancelling licences of 43,000 belt shops, ordered closure of 20 % of the liquor shops and reduced the number of hours of their operation.

With this GO, the government had cancelled total 33 % of the liquor outlets in the State, she said.

Price hike

She said the Chief Minister had started taking steps to fulfill the promise he had made to women in the State before the elections. The official data proved that sale of liquor had come down due to the rise in its prices.

Ms. Padma said many women had expressed their happiness that they were leading a peaceful life as their men had given up liquor consumption.

The Women’s Commission chief said people of all sections should extend their support to the government on this count as liquor control was key to curb crimes against women.