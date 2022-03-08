Women urged to set high goals and work hard to achieve them

Educational institutions, organisations celebrate Women’s Day

Gender equality is one of the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030, said Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell, CID-Andhra Pradesh K.G.V. Saritha, and threw light on the relevance of this year’s International Women’s Day theme “BreakingtheBias”.

Addressing a programme organised to celebrate the day in SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Saritha quoted scriptures to speak about the fortitude of women and in the same breath, said one could not overlook the crucial role of men in placing women on a high pedestal. She said India had a rich cultural legacy that honoured womanhood.

Assistant Director, Student Affairs in the University Revathi Balakrishna, spoke about the origin of the Women’s Day celebrations.

Vice Chancellor V.S. Rao emphasised the importance of giving impetus to women empowerment.

At VIT-Andhra Pradesh, Managing Director and CEO of the National Securities Depository Limited, Mumbai, Padma Chunduru underscored the need for financial independence for women. She said once a woman was financially independent, it would facilitate her social, economic and professional equality as well. She said women should learn to ‘manage’ key areas well such as time management, decision-making and putting their decisions to practice with a firm resolve.

Chairperson of VIT Alumni Association (VITAA) G. Muthazhagi urged women to have belief in oneself and ‘strive for equality’.

Founder and Chancellor, VIT, G. Viswanathan pitched for one-third reservation to the fairer sex from Parliament to the panchayat level.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar C.L.V. Siva Kumar, Deputy Director, Student Welfare Anupama Namburu and others were present.

At SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram, a college alumnus and former data scientist from Microsoft Sripada Sowdamini said women should set high goals and strive to achieve them.

V.N. Lakshmi from the college’s Women Empowerment Cell, Principal M. Jagapathi Raju and others were present.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba said the only way to achieve success by women was to surge ahead with courage regardless of the hurdles one may face.

She was addressing a Women’s Day event organised by the UGC Women’s Study Centre of the KBN College, Vijayawada.

At KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School, women member, Vijayawada Commission, Consumer Court Kambhampati Sasikala, Sports Officer, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawda, June Gallot, college alumni Saritha Kakani and others participated in the celebrations.