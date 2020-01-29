Women stage protestunder banner of JAC

Women under the banner of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee took out a rally against the government’s three-capital model in the city on Tuesday, the 42nd day of protests.

TDP leader and former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha, TDP former corporators D. Aparna, K. Sesha Rani and others led the rally from Currency Nagar to APIIC Colony.

Women raised Jai Amaravati, Save Amaravati and Save AP slogans among others demanding that the government withdraw its decision of relocating capital.

JAC leader and former CREDAI State president A. Siva Reddy, former Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and former MLA Bode Prasad were among those who took part in the rally.