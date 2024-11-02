ADVERTISEMENT

Women stage protest against liquor outlet in Vijayawada

Published - November 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Drunkards are creating nuisance till midnight and we are unable to move in the vicinity’

The Hindu Bureau

Women staged a protest at a liquor shop at Devi Nagar here on Saturday seeking the removal of the outlet.

The residents alleged that drunkards were creating nuisance. “The liquor outlet was located in a residential area. Drunkards are creating nuisance till midnight and we are unable to move in the vicinity,” said a woman Renuka.

CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao and others participated in the dharna.

In another protest in Guntur, locals staged a dharna in front of a liquor shop at Mahatma Gandhi New Inner Ring Road, on Friday. They raised slogans demanding that the government shift the liquor outlet.

“Women could not come out and the students are afraid of returning from schools and colleges as the drunkards were behaving indecently,” the protestors alleged.

