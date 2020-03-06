‘Women staff play a major role in railways’

The Indian Railways has the largest number of women employees in the world at over 1 lakh. About 1 lakh other women are indirectly employed in different wings of the organisation.

Railways was taking all measures for the welfare and safety of women staff. Women were serving in about 10 wings in the organisation, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

“Women are working as loco pilots, travelling ticket examiners (TTEs), Railway Protection Force (RPF), clerks, guards, points women, assistant station managers and station managers, technicians and engineers. A few women officers are in executive cadres,” the DRM told The Hindu on Thursday.

All-women station

The Ramavarappadu station was the first all-women station in the division, which was running successfully for the last one and a half years. Besides, some all-women wings were also running in the Vijayawada division, the DRM said.

To promote gender equality, the South Central Railway (SCR) has taken up a campaign with a theme ‘Each for Equal’, and the officers were highlighting the role of women in different departments in the organisation.

As part of the campaign, the officers in association with the SCR Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), was organising meetings and awareness programmes on women staff and passenger safety and welfare on trains and on railway premises, he said.

Facilities

“SCR has arranged separate women’s coaches, baby feeding cabins and special waiting halls (in some stations). In Vijayawada division, about 1,820 women employees are working and we are planning to increase the women staff,” Mr. Srinivas said.

In connection with the International Women’s Day, SCR was planning to organise special programmes for women employees on March 9, he added.

The Krishna Express (from Vijayawada to Tirupati) would run with all-women staff on Friday. The loco pilots, TTEs, guards, security personnel and other operations would be handled by women.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we are planning to operate one more train with all-women employees from Vijayawada station to Gudur soon,” the DRM said.