Women staff participate in sports meet

VIJAYAWADA

05 March 2021 01:05 IST

It was fun day for many women employees working in various government departments. who participated in sports events organised in connection with International Women’s Day.

The department of Women Development and Child Welfare organised the events at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) here on Thursday.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, who inaugurated the event, Mr. Imtiaz said sports, games and regular physical activity keep women staff fit and healthy. He asked them to practise sports and do exercises. Good health would enable the employees to give quality and good output, he said. He asked them to follow COVID-19 norms.

District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar said about 250 employees from 15 departments participated in the competitions. Prizes would be distributed to the winners during International Women’s Day celebrations, he said.

Joint Collector Madhavi Latha said that kabaddi, kho-kho, tennicoit, carroms, shuttle, chess and musical chair competitions were organised. Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and PETs of various schools organised the events.

Project Director of WD&CW department K. Uma Rani said essay writing and drawing competitions were organised for students on ‘women empowerment’. MEPMA Project