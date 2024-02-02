Women Srivari seva volunteers embarrass Roja at Tirumala

February 02, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Minister R.K. Roja, on Friday, had to face some embarrassing moments when a group of women Srivari seva volunteers raised ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans and asked her to chant the same and support them.

The incident occurred when she came out of the temple after the darshan. A group of female volunteers proceeding towards the temple under the pretext of taking a selfie stopped her and suddenly resorted to sloganeering. They also shouted: “One State- one capital”.

Unperturbed at the development, Ms. Roja gracefully smiled and said such behaviour was inappropriate on their part.

Yet, in another incident, a pilgrim raised the ‘Jai Jagan’ slogan when she was talking to the media, wherein she said that she had prayed for a second term for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that she was eyeing a hat-trick for herself from her native Nagari constituency in the forthcoming elections.