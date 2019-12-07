Women should learn karate to protect themselves: Minister

Karate inculcates discipline in people and helps them foster inner strength which can be used as a weapon in times of trouble, according to Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th Dr. Y.S.R. Memorial National Karate Championship, being organised by Suman Shotokan Karate Association and AP Karate Association, here on Saturday, Ms. Srivani, who holds the portfolio of Tribal Welfare, said that women should learn the martial art form to protect themselves from anti-social elements. Karate would give women the strength to deal with a problem themselves instead of being dependent on somebody, the Minister added.

Self-defence

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that learning karate would be helpful for women as they can use it a weapon for self-defence. “The government is mulling the idea of incorporating karate classes mandatory for the students from Class VI in all schools.

Andhra Pradesh Wadokai Karate Do-Association chairman Suman said that while karate was gaining significance, pupils need encouragement from their parents to learn the martial arts form. Mr. Suman also said that he would make a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to make martial arts mandatory in schools.

Later, Ms. Srivani and Ms. Padma interacted with the participants.