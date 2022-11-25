Women should be aware of their Constitutional rights, says judge

November 25, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Women in the country should be made fully aware of all the rights and freedoms guaranteed to them by the Constitution, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Senior Civil Judge I. Karuna Kumar said.

The DLSA secretary was addressing a gathering of working women, members of DWCRA groups and Mahila Police at the launch of an awareness programme to highlight the remedies available for women facing harassment at the workplace, at the DRDA Hall on Friday.

State Women’s Commission member Gajjala Lakshmi, Women and Child Welfare Department Regional Coordinator (Kurnool) Shailaja Reddy, staff of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), police personnel, and Revenue officials attended the awareness programme.

“Women should be aware of their rights. Due to changes in inheritance laws, women have been accorded equal rights to ancestral property on par with men. They are also guaranteed equal opportunities,” Justice Karuna Kumar said.

Speaking on the Disha App, the judge said that steps should be taken to ensure that the app works even when there is no mobile network. “GPS systems must be made compulsory in auto-rickshaws and private taxis to ensure foolproof protection for women,” he said.

Ms. Lakshmi, a member of the State Women’s Commission, said that the Disha Act was designed for the protection of women and urged all women to download the app on their mobile phone.

“If a woman happens to find herself in a dangerous situation, she only needs to wave her phone in the prescribed manner three times and the nearest police station will be alerted. Women can thus become their own saviours,” she said, urging women to familiarise themselves with the law.

“If any woman is facing sexual harassment at work, she should boldly come forward and bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities. Through Anganwadi centres, girl children should be made aware of the concept of ‘Good touch, bad touch’. Women in distress can also call the 100 and 102 helplines,” she said.