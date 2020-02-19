Women shine in APP exam in Andhra Pradesh

Women outperformed men in an examination conducted for recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) by the State Level Police Recruitment Board(SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh. Out of the 97 candidates who appeared for the interview, the Board selected 49. Of this, 27 were women and 22 were men, thus surpassing the 33% quota reserved for them.

M. Lavanya stood first by securing 281.50 marks. Ch. Chandra Kishore and Teja Sekhar stood in second and third places with 277.3 marks and 251 marks respectively. The verification of the certificates will be completed in a week.

In all, 1,981 candidates had appeared for the written examination and 496 were selected for the interview, but only 97 of them turned up.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat on Tuesday, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the training for the candidates would be given at Police Training College (PTC) in Ongole.

Talking about Disha App, she said they have received a tremendous response to it.

Adding to her point, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said that the government was creating other enabling factors, like forensic labs, Disha police stations, special courts, training to the staff etc., for successful implementation of the Disha Act. Efforts were being made to make all police stations in the State as women-friendly, he said.

The provisional list of selected candidates was uploaded on the website slprb.ap,gov.in and the cutoff marks were also made public.

The candidates were advised to download their written exam and interview marks obtained by them from the website.

For any further clarifications, candidates should send mail to mail-slprb@ap.gov.in by February 20, officials said, emphasising that mails received after February 20 would stand rejected.

The SLPRB has right to cancel the provisional selection of any candidate basing on guidelines mentioned in the notification, they added.