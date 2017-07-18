Andhra Pradesh

Women seek closure of liquor shops on highways

On warpath: Women stage a protest against liquor menace in Ongole on Monday.

On warpath: Women stage a protest against liquor menace in Ongole on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Stage fast in front of Prakasam Bhavan

Hundreds of women staged a hunger strike in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday demanding closure of all liquor shops on the national and State highways following the Supreme Court’s order in letter and spirit.

Leading the protest, National Federation of Indian Women State general secretary P. Durga Bhavani said it was unfortunate that the State government had issued a notification to change the nomenclature of the highways into district major roads to circumvent the court’s order passed to prevent road mishaps.

Instead of restricting liquor shops, the State government foisted ‘criminal cases’ on women demanding closure of wine shops in residential areas, she lamented.

Noting that campaigns against HIV/AIDS and smoking had paid dividends, NFIW State president V. Jayalakshmi said a similar campaign against liquor should be undertaken by the government sincerely to wean away people from the vice.

When States like Bihar and Gujarat could implement prohibition what prevented Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in implementing his poll promise of closing down all belt shops and introduce prohibition in phases, asked All India Democratic Women’s Association district secretary Munwar Sultana.

De-addiction centres

YSR Congress Women’s wing president G. Sujata said if the TDP fails, YSRC on coming to power will impose prohibition in phases.

The ruling TDP should open de-addiction centres as it was over 70% of the poor who had been addicted to liquor, Congress district president D. Nagalakshmi said.

