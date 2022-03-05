Women safety top agenda of government, says Home Minister

Delegates discussed on strengthening of laws at National Women’s Parliament

Minister for Home M. Sucharita speaking at the Womens Parliament, at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The State government has designed Disha App and Disha Bill for the safety of women, and has introduced many schemes for their welfare, said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

She participated in the National Women’s Parliament, organised by Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, in association with the National Women’s Commission, at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur district on Friday.

Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma presided over the programme. MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, MLCs Pothula Sunitha and Kalpalatha, ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajashekar and others participated.

Students, NGOs and representatives of various organisations performed cultural shows on women empowerment, safety of girls and women and created awareness on laws and Acts, related to safety of women.

The Home Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to women safety. Many schemes and programmes were introduced for empowering women, even during the pandemic, Ms. Sucharita said.

Ms. Padma gave a presentation on the activities of AP Women’s Commission. She said that Andhra Pradesh implemented 50% for women in filling nominated posts and passed AP Disha Bill.

The theme of the National Women’s Parliament is to enlighten the women on laws and Acts.

Safety of women and girls, enhancement of age for marriage, harassment at workplace, Domestic Violence Act, POCSO Act, women empowerment, Disha Bill, Anti-Human Trafficking, Disha App and other topics were discussed.