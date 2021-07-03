Women safety of paramount importance, says Chief Minister

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2021 00:59 IST

Disha, Abhaya projects reviewed at the top level

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that women police in Village and Ward Secretariats stay active and see to it that women go to them to lodge complaints instead of going to regular police stations.

In a review meeting held on Disha and Abhaya projects, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said ‘Zero FIR’ opportunity should be given to the police stations.

“Women may hesitate to go to police stations and so they should have the option of going to women police in villages. These women police should be trained in key aspects of the Disha App and the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police should review women safety once every two weeks and send a report to the government. Police stations should display in clear steps how the Disha App works,” the Chief Minister said.

He asked officials to focus on establishing 18 special courts to deal with crimes against women and 19 special courts for crimes against children.

The Chief Minister said he wanted the regular public prosecutor posts to be filled by the end of this week and the women helpline 181 to be linked to the Disha App.

“The government has approved additional staff to strengthen the Disha Call Centres and there should be no compromise over safety and protection of women. ‘Abhaya’ also will become part of the control room set up for Disha App and ‘Abhaya’ devices will be installed in one lakh vehicles by December,” he said.

Referring to cases of trafficking and supply of marijuana, Home Minister M. Sucharitha said some of the reports were distorted and false information was being propagated to malign the government and the Police Department. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said the police officials should place the facts before the public.

Referring to the Kurnool incident, the officials said the victim’s father was provided a job, and a plot of residential land and five acres of agriculture land was identified to be given to the victim’s family and a counter was being filed in the High Court seeking a CBI enquiry in the case.

The officials provided details of Disha cases filed so far.