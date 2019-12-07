Women rights organisations stage protest, seek justice for Unnao rape victim

Various women rights organisation staged protest demanding justice to the Unnao rape survivor, who succumbed to her burns in Delhi on Saturday.

The rape survivor was allegedly set on fire by five men, including two of the accused who were out on bail, on Thursday, while she was on her way to the court from Unnao to Raebareli.

Speedy trial through fast track court should be conducted to instil confidence among people, said Ms. Lakshmi of Progressive Organisation for Women. “The justice delivery system should be overhauled and strengthened so that justice is delivered in quick time. Out of court settlement in the name of justice, just like the alleged killing of the four accused in the Disha case by the police, without a proper trial, is not the solution to such problems,” she said.

In another meeting, K. Padma of Mahila Chetana said that it was surprising to see that the CBI Court had granted bail to the accused, when the case was closing in.

“Initially, it was told that the rape survivor will get justice within 45 days, but now it is almost coming to a year, and now she has been killed. Despite, knowing that her life was under threat and there was a couple of attacks on her, she was not provided proper security,” said Ms. Padma.

Disha case

Condemning the killing of the four accused in the Disha case by the Telangana police on Friday, she said, “Police cannot take law into their hands, despite they (police) claiming that they were shot dead in self- defence. It seems easier to mete out harsh treatment to the accused who are from below poverty line, but the same measure is not given to criminals from influential segment, as in the Unnao case, where one of the accused was a lawmaker,” she said.

A Vimal of NFIW and D. Lalitha of CMS were present at the protest.