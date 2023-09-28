ADVERTISEMENT

Women Protection Secretaries asked to step up vigil to check child marriages

September 28, 2023 02:25 am | Updated September 27, 2023 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SCPCR Member, G. Seetaram lauded the role of NGOs in monitoring child marriages

The Hindu Bureau

Women Protection Secretaries of Gram (village) and Ward sachivalayams have been urged to step up vigil and act as convenors of child marriage prohibition and monitoring committees in the State while closely monitoring and preventing child marriages.

A one-day workshop on the role of Women Protection Secrerataries, also known as Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs), in preventing child marriages, was organised by Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the workshop, SCPCR Member, G. Seetaram lauded the role of NGOs in monitoring child marriages and asked the MSKs to create awareness among the villagers against child marriages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CRAF State programme director Dr. P. Francis Thambi said that government has issued a Government Order empowering MSKs as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs).

Disha Mahila Police Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) V. V. Naidu urged the MSKs to acquire knowledge of the CMPOs and asked them disseminate information around the legal consequences of child marriages in villages.

Additionally, more awareness and training sessions will be conducted to empower the MSKs to render Andhra Pradesh a child marriage-free State, Mr. Thambi said. Women Protection Secretaries from different places also attended the workshop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US