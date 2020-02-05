Women police employeees told to report harassment

Krishna District Assistant Superintendent of Police M. Sattibabu on Wednesday asked women employees in the Police Department to register grievances pertaining to any form of harassment from their male colleagues at their workplace before the special committee.

Mr. Sattibabu and Machilipatnam Child Development Project Officer S. Jayalakshmi reviewed the workplace environment in the District Police office as well as at other offices in the police department.

“Women employees, irrespective of their cadre, can register their complaint if they are being subjected to any form of harassment including sexual harassment from their male colleagues or officers. The complaint can be lodged within three months of any such incident,” Mr. Sattibabu said. The ASP will directly investigate such complaints.

“All precautions have been taken to ensure a safe and friendly environment at the workplace for women employees as prescribed by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,” Mr. Sattibabu said.

All employees serving at the District Police office and other key offices in the Police Department have participated in the meeting and expressed happiness at the steps being taken to ensure a safe working environment. Women employees D.K. Ratna Kumar and S. Sujanasri have been included in the new committee that would look into grievances pertaining to sexual harassment at the workplace.