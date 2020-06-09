Andhra Pradesh

Women panel files suo motu case in harassment of doctor

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission on Monday filed a suo motu case on the alleged harassment meted out to N. Anita Rani, a doctor working at the Penumuru Primary Health Centre in Chittoor district.

Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma said based on the news reports telecast in some news channels that the doctor was harassed by some persons, the Commission filed a case.

“The Chittoor District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) have been directed to inquire into the allegations and submit a report to the Commission,” Ms. Padma said.

M.J. Nirmala said the Commission would record the statement of Dr. Anita and conduct an inquiry into the allegations and render justice to the victim.

Director R. Suez said the Women’s Commission would inquire on since how many days the doctor was being harassed, how many persons were involved in the act and whether the police and health department personnel responded in time or not on the allegations, and other details.

