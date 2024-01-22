Women outnumber men in final voter lists of NTR and Krishna districts

January 22, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district has 16,74,995 voters including 8,17,484 men, 8,57,361 women, and 150 transgender persons, according to the final voters’ list released by District Election Officer and Collector S. Dilli Rao on January 22 (Monday).

At a meeting with political leaders in Vijayawada, Mr. Dilli Rao said that as per the draft list published on October 27, 2023, there were 16,39,152 voters. There has been an increase of 35,843 voters in the final list, he said, adding that the lists have been put up at the centres and polling stations.

Mylavaram constituency has 2,76,409 voters, the highest in the district, while Jaggaiahpeta has the lowest of 2,02,407 voters. In Vijayawada, the Central constituency has the highest of 2,73,754 voters.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that 1,30,852 grievances were received from seven Assembly constituencies. They were regarding the voters who died, permanently shifted and of double entries. All such names have been removed from the final voter list as per rules.

In Machilipatnam, Krishna district Collector P. Rajababu released the final list that put the total voters at 15,18,255 including 7,37,394 men and 7,80,796 women. In both the districts, women have outnumbered men in the final lists.

Penumuluru constituency leads with 2,86,679 voters, followed by Gannavaram with 2,77,323 voters and Avanigadda with 2,10,965 voters.

Mr. Rajababu said areas that recorded lower polling percentages in the previous elections were identified and programmes were organised in the last two months to raise awareness among the people on the importance of voting. The aim is to achieve 90% polling percentage this time, he said.

