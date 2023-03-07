Women officers and employees in NTR district felicitated

March 07, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao felicitated several women officers and staff of the district administration on the eve of International Women’s Day at the district Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao lauded the contribution of women officers and staff to the district’s development. He said women officers and employees played a key role in the district administration and other departments as well as at their homes.

He said post reorganisation of districts, more than half of the staff in the NTR district were women.

He said NTR district had topped the state in Education, Health, Housing and other departments due to the efforts of the women officers.