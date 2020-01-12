Andhra Pradesh

Women of capital region villages pour out their woes to NCW team members

Members of the National Commission for Women interacting with the villagers at Thullur in Guntur district on Sunday.

‘Police behaved rudely without any provocation and abused the protesters with filthy language’

Members of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Kanchan Khattar and Praveen Singh met women who were allegedly brutalised by the police at Rayapudi, Mandadam and other villages in the capital region recently, at Thullur in Guntur district on Sunday.

They also took the version of MRO and DSP on the circumstances under which the women were arrested and brutalised by the police.

Photographic and videographic evidence of the police crackdown was submitted to them.

Some of the women, who were injured in scuffles with the police personnel, told the NCW team that they were not even allowed to go to temples and that they had no prior information of the clampdown under Section 144 of the CrPC.

An aggrieved woman alleged that 10 to 15 police personnel had surrounded each protester and behaved with them rudely without any provocation.

The women also alleged that they were not allowed to come onto the streets. “We were bundled into the police vans at the slightest sign of protest,” they alleged. “The police used filthy language against us,” the women complained.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and others were present.

‘Police excesses’

Later, the NCW members inquired about the alleged police excesses during a separate interaction with women at Vijayawada Club.

A woman stated that the police took the protesters into custody at night and kept them in police stations for hours together in flagrant violation of norms.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said the police were acting at the behest of the ruling party leaders and treated the women as if they were extremists.

