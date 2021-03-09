Women need to be mentally strong: expert

Rallies, meetings mark Women’s Day in city

Meetings and rallies to highlight the achievements of women, calls for giving importance to women and treating them with respect and felicitation of women achievers marked International Women’s Day celebrations at various places in the city on Monday.

A human chain was formed by women employees of LIC in front of the LIC Divisional Office. They raised slogans on ‘Women empowerment’ and against ‘listing of LIC in the stock market’. T. Sunanda, convener of the coordination committee, addressed the women employees.

Leela Digumarti, gynaecological oncologist, called upon women to take care of their health through periodical medical tests and by timely vaccinations for cervical cancer and other diseases. Addressing the gathering at a programme organised by the Rotary Club of Visakha Port City, she said in the changing times women face more challenges as they were competing with men and need to be mentally strong and assertive.

Later, meritorious service awards were given by the club to Dr. Leela, ASHA worker Padma, women constables B. Appalasurya and B. Dev, RK Mission School Principal Prasanna Rani, Visakha Children’s club coordinator Ramadevi and Visakha Valley School past Principal Sharda Reddy.

Club president Capt. Kali Prasad spoke.

The Union Bank of India, KGH branch, celebrated International Women’s day at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, was the chief guest. B. Devi Madhavi, HoD Community Medicine, U. Sekhar Rao, Manager Union Bank, KGH Branch, staff of AMC, Union Bank and Post Graduates of the Department of Community Medicine participated.

A seminar on the theme of women empowerment, organised by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Visakhapatnam chapter, was conducted by C.S. Swaroopa Meruva, the first woman chairperson of the institute.

Jeeja Valasaraj, Director, Coastal Corporation Ltd., Visakhapatnam, participated as the chief guest.

Sudheendhra Putty, Company Secretary, Cyient Limited, Hyderabad, Sangeetha Reddy, Pan India, Corporate Trainer, Hyderabad, spoke.