Women leaders tie rakhi to Jagan

Raksha Bandhan celebrated at Chief Minister’s camp office

Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Vidadala Rajini and others tying rakhi to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raksha Bandhan celebrated at Chief Minister’s camp office

Senior women leaders of the YSRCP and Brahmakumaris have tied rakhi to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at his residence at Tadepalli on Thursday.

Eshwari Brahmakumari representatives Rajayogini Brahmakumari Santi Didi, Sisters Padmaja and Manasa tied the rakhi to the Chief Minister. Others who tied rakhis to the Chief Minister included Ministers Taneti Vanita, Vidadala Rajini, Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, RUDA Chairperson M. Sharmila Reddy, Women’s Commission members K. Jayasree and G. Uma.