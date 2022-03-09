Women join protests for demand of new district in Prakasam

Women staging a protest for creation of a new district in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of women staged a demonstration to press for carving out of a separate district with Markapur as headquarters district from Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Coinciding with the international Women’s Day, the women members of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) led by former Markapur Chairperson V. Radhika hit the streets in the Markapur Bazaar area and raised slogans to press their demand for creation of a new district comprising the Assembly segments of Kanigiri, Darsi, yerragondapalem, Giddalur and Markapur.

Western parts of Prakasam district had not witnessed development since the region, which was part of erstwhile Kurnool district before its merger with the most backward parts of Nellore and Guntur district five decades, said Municipal Councillor V Ramya.

Meanwhile, a delegation of MDSS leaders called on State Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and A. Suresh coinciding with the State Assembly session at Amaravati to press their demand. Giving a patient hearing, the Ministers assured them to take up their demand with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and work for an amicable solution.