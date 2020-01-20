Women in Kurnool rally behind protesters of Shaheen Bagh

Thousands of women took out a massive rally opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in Kurnool on Monday. The organisers say that upwards of 20,000 people came out to protest.

The rally, organised by the National Women’s Front, began at Osmania College at Old Town and ended at the Collectorate. Burqa-clad women, holding placards, decried the policies of the Central government. Some of them were also spotted marching holding toddlers.

They expressed solidarity with the women of Shaheen Bagh and condemned violence against the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and other students who were victims of police brutality.

Putting out their demands, they said, “We trusted Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and voted for him. We now demand that his government pass a resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR in the Assembly.”

While a significant majority of the participants were Muslims, people of other faiths had also stood along with the protesters. All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and other women’s organisations lent their support to the rally, along with Left parties.