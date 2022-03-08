TTD presents ‘Sri Padmavati’ awards to 15 employees

Women honoured by various organisations to mark the day in Tirupati

Women employees of TTD greet visitors at the International Women’s Day event organised in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fifteen employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were honoured at the International Women’s Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

At the function organised by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha, international athlete Soujanya, Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja, SV zoo curator Hima Sailaja and SVU dean N. Savitramma were felicitated for their contribution in their respective fields. TTD management presented ‘Sri Padmavati’ awards to 15 staff members, right from a college principal to a sanitary worker.

Women’s varsity awards

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), under the aegis of its Department of Women’s Studies, NSS and Centre for Women Safety, presented ‘Padma Medha’ awards to eminent personalities including general physician P. Krishna Prasanthi, cardiologist V. Vanajakshamma, ISRO scientist N. Mangala Mani, social activists Madhavi Latha and Mamatha.

Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru conferred appreciation awards on Zilla Samakhya president Suma Latha, social activist Ganga, ANM Anitha and volunteer Keerthi.

At Sri City

Industrial units observed Women’s Day at Sri City, where Seema Neha, Managing Director of Pals Plush, called the day as an occasion to recall the contribution of women in the socio-political sphere and express gratitude for their sheer presence in one’s life.

Sri City Managing Director Sannareddy Ravindra recalled the increasing share of women in Sri City’s workforce. Rising Star (a unit of Foxconn), Zen Linen, Everton Tea, RN photocoating, KGI Clothing, Encase Packaging, Healthium Medtech, Kellogg’s, Mondelez, Colgate Palmolive, Alstom and other companies have 60% to 95% women workforce.

Scholarships

The Tirupati branch of Malabar Gold showroom distributed scholarships worth ₹13.64 lakh to 167 meritorious girl students, which were presented by Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu. Showroom manager T.K. Rejeesh called it a timely gesture to help the poor girls pursue higher education.