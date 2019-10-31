Women got over two lakh Village Secretariat jobs, says Chevireddy

Women got over two lakh Village Secretariat level jobs that were recently filled up in the State, which is an indicator to the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, said government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

He, along with local legislator and TTD board advisor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, inaugurated two floors of C.V. Raman Block at the School of Engineering and Technology at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here on Wednesday.

Rightful share

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was also contemplating to give 50% of nominated posts to women, giving them their rightful share in administration and governance. Strengthening the women economically will help the nation gain strength, he observed.

Dubbing the varsity a right mix of capable academicians and bright students, Mr. Karunakar Reddy wished the university to scale new heights to ensure women’s empowerment. In-charge Vice-Chancellor V. Uma listed out the facilities available on the campus such as the business incubator, skill centre, rural women’s technology park, Curie lab etc. Registrar D.M. Mamatha and Engineering College Director A. Ramakrishna Rao are among those who took part.