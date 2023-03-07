Women given pride of place in all spheres, says Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

March 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini on March 7 (Tuesday) said that many pro-women initiatives launched by the YSRCP government were aimed at raising their status through education, awareness, training and ensuring their good health.

“It is a womb-to-tomb welfare concept that continues through life,” said the Minister while addressing a women’s conclave organised by The Hindu on the eve of International Women’s Day, in Vijayawada.

“Women were given pride of place in all spheres in the YSRCP rule,” she said.

Listing out several recent schemes, Ms. Rajini said the YSR Talli-Bidda Express was one such example. The dedicated transportation facility for women after delivery in government hospitals is a thoughtful scheme launched to cater to the transport needs of the new mothers and newborns,” said the Minister.

The soon-to-be-launched ‘Family Doctor’ programme is aimed at providing healthcare services at the doorstep of 2,000 people every month. As a part of the initiative, doctors will visit a village twice a month with the coordination of the village secretariat concerned, she explained.

Referring to the revamping of Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and upgrading it by adding new benefits, the Minister said the YSR Aarogya Aasara provides post-therapeutic sustenance allowance to the poor patients during their recovery period. The wage-loss allowance is applicable to 836 types of surgeries in 26 specialised areas, she pointed out.

Addressing a large gathering of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, Ms. Rajini said women must put their strengths to use. “Criticisms can be turned into stepping stones for our growth,” she said.

Participating in the programme, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said while the Women’s Reservation Bill seeking 33% quota for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies had been awaiting clearance for decades, the State government facilitated 50% reservation to women in all the nominated posts in all the corporations, agencies, boards, societies and committees.

Ms. Padma read out the list of posts allocated to women in various bodies and challenged that nobody could dispute these numbers. She said the government had launched a slew of measures and schemes to elevate the status of women in the society.

“Women empowerment still remains a tall order as there are many hurdles en route. But the State has implemented some path-breaking initiatives that have been noticed and talked about by other States,” she said.

Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell NRl Narcotics CID, K.G.V. Saritha spoke about the innate qualities and strengths of women including endurance, empathy, resilience and tenacity. “Women are good at crisis management. They are gifted with effective communication skills,” she said.

She further said women need to learn to love and respect themselves. “Tap the spring of resources within and there is no way the success can elude,” she insisted.

She said initiatives like Cyber Mitra helpline and establishment of internal complaints committee were proving to be of immense use for women safety.

Professor from Acharya Nagarjuna University C. Swaroopa Rani said giving decision-making power to women would facilitate empowerment in its true sense. Stating that women across the world had been fighting for their rights for decades demanding equal opportunities, wages and a safe environment, she said some of them had been achieved.

Recalling a women’s conference held in 1942 in Nagpur, she said it was attended by 25,000 women who demanded right on “family planning” and their desire to equip themselves with self-defence techniques like martial arts. They also wanted permission to carry small knives which could be tucked in their hair buns, for safety, besides effective steps for eradication of social evils like Devadasi system, she said.

Former Director of Mahila Commission Ravuri Suez spoke at length about the significance of this year’s Women’s Day theme “Embrace Equity”.

Journalist Rehana Begum spoke about the government efforts to bring women welfare to the centre stage through various schemes.

Former faculty of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College Balantrapu Prasuna moderated the discussion and General Manager, The Hindu, S.G.T. Rao was also present.