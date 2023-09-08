HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Women feeling insecure under YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The ‘Maha Sakthi’ scheme announced by the TDP will totally transform the lives of women in the State, says Chandrababu Naidu

September 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Praja Vedika’ organised at Banaganapalli in Nandyal district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Praja Vedika’ organised at Banaganapalli in Nandyal district on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has opined that a sense of insecurity is pervading among women living in Andhra Pradesh under the YSR Congress Party rule.

Speaking at the ‘Praja Vedika’ organised with women’s activists at Banaganapalli in the district on Friday, he promised to bring in radical changes in the lives of women upon coming to power.

“Maha Sakthi scheme announced by the TDP will totally transform the lives of women in the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

He assured that 20 lakh jobs would be provided for youth and ₹3,000 paid per month for every unemployed person till they get job.

To instil a sense of security and confidence, Mr. Naidu recalled that it was during his term in 1997 that the ‘Balika Sisu Samrakshana’ scheme was introduced to protect the girl child by depositing ₹5,000 in the parent’s bank account.

The sole aim of ‘Babu Surety - Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ programme was to render justice to each and every family in the State, Mr. Naidu said, recalling that it was the TDP that had launched the DWCRA groups. It was NTR who had passed a legislation providing equal rights for women in property and also established a women’s university, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.