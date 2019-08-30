Women farmers show the way by keeping middlemen away

Women in this obscure village joined by their peers from Nallamvandlapalli in Tanakal mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh have shown their determination to prosper and keep middlemen away from their farms by forming into a Farmer Producer Company. Now they sell their produce, groundnut, at their own price fixed collectively and weighed on their own digital scales.

Walmart Foundation president Kathleen McLaughlin on Thursday visited farm lands of these two villages to get the first-hand information on the Corporate Social Responsibility activity being taken up by the foundation for the past couple of years at this location.

Ms. Kathleen, who is executive vice-president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart Inc., told The Hindu that it was the aim of the Walmart, as a food retailer, to help farmers prosper, improve soil health, strengthen the food supply chain based on which it does billions of dollars of business.

Social responsibility

Speaking about social responsibility, she said the Walmart Foundation had committed $25 million in five years beginning in 2018 and as part of that women empowerment was a key component and that change was visible in this project taken up with the help of Tanager in Tanakal mandal. “Our aim is to train one million farmers in the best practices so that they reap the fruits and we get the best quality produce to offer to our customers across our chain of Best Price shops,” explains Ms. Kathleen.

While all farm/farmer interventions may not be pure business initiatives, some of them are to improve the ecosystem for a sustainable agricultural model, improve yields, increase incomes, and reduce input cost culminating in food security.

Interacting with women farmers sitting in front of a farmer’s house, she was swayed away by the unity of women in Nallamvandlapalli, who according to the farm advisers of the Tanager, are most enterprising and adaptive to new ideas and changes.

To her question if they have been burdened by the additional responsibility to take decisions of cultivation and perform marketing activities, all women in unison told her that it was a small responsibility they were taking to see their families economically prosper and children go for higher studies.