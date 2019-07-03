Women entrepreneurs learn valuable lessons at IIM-V’s startup programme

The Women Startup Programme-2018, taken up for the first time by the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam, ended at a glittering function here on Tuesday.

The valedictory address was delivered by Ameeta Chatterjee, managing trustee of Ekam Foundation and member of the Board of Governors, IIM-V. She also interacted with the entrepreneurs, who constituted the 25-member strong cohort, from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Drawing upon her experience as a successful corporate leader and entrepreneur, she emphasised that women entrepreneurs must identify core values that define the nature and success of their businesses. Urging the participants to work towards bringing about a metamorphosis through well-grounded ideas, she advised them to be wise in investing money in their ventures.

Tips on work culture

Quoting examples, she said that even women who are generally soft by nature have to be tough at work. She highlighted the importance of dedication, commitment and sincerity, while conceptualising clarity about their goal.

Way forward

Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM-V and Prof. M. Shameem, chairperson of entrepreneurship development, congratulated the participants and urged them to leverage the learning they had acquired in the past one year and continue to move forward leveraging the learning environment and knowledge base they gained at the institute.

IIM-Bengaluru was the mentor for the startup programme.